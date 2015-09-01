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Brooke Cagle
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selective focus photography of vegetables in basket
Healthy Harvest
A map marker
Arkansas, United States
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Published on
September 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fruit
fruits
table
healthy
vegetable
tomatoes
beans
basket
produce
squash
wooden
zucchini
counter
veggies
whole food
garnish
basket of fruits
market basket
health
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