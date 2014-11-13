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Sara Deisinger
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selective focus photography of tree
Fuzzy trunks and branches
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
light
trees
leaves
brown
woods
outdoors
woodland
blurred
foliage
branches
bark
trunk
tree trunks
selective focus
trunks
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