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Mikhail Pavstyuk
pavstyuk
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selective focus photography of three books beside opened notebook
Stacked books and journal
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
books
paper
book
writing
table
desk
brown
agenda
pen
write
shelf
copywriting
notice
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