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selective focus photography of squirrel
Squirrel with a walnut
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
winter
outdoor
wildlife
hands
cute
brown
squirrel
eating
mammal
wild
branch
fur
branches
nut
close-up
squirell
whisker
whiskers
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