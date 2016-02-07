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Kristina Balić
daisyk9
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selective focus photography of soap party favors
Hand crafted soap
A map marker
Novi Sad, Serbia
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
interior design
grey
bathroom
gift
cosmetic
craft
present
gifts
soap
fresh
boutique
handmade
label
washing
tray
maker
homemade
health & beauty
serbia
novi sad
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