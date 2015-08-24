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Lluís Domingo
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selective focus photography of sandwich with fillings
Street Food Sandwich
A map marker
Rocambolesc, Girona, Espanya
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Published on
August 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
hand
sandwich
cheese
pastry
school lunch
holding
panini
sandwhich
fries
girona
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