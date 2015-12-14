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Ian Baldwin
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selective focus photography of red rose
Rose Bush
A map marker
1 Lodge St, Asheville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
rose
love
plant
garden
red
leaves
leaf
red rose
floral
bokeh
botanical
red flower
petal
stem
single rose
thorn
close-up
united states
Royalty-free images
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