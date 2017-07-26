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Paul Shore
paulshore
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selective focus photography of red raspberry
Wild Raspberry
A map marker
Barnard Castle, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
food
summer
green
plant
fruit
wildlife
red
strawberry
sweet
raspberry
woodland
berry
macro photography
ripe
united kingdom
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