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Richard Loader
fhfpix
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selective focus photography of purple petaled flower
Purple allium in bloom
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
summer
garden
color
purple
gardening
greenery
bright
purple flower
bloom
blooming
close-up
allium
purple and green
unique flowers
alliums
perennial
plant
floral
Royalty-free images
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