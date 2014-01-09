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Steve Richey
steverichey
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selective focus photography of purple berries
Juniper berries
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 9, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
green
outdoor
plant
blur
bokeh
grow
blueberry
berries
seed
violet
bush
foliage
berry
evergreen
blue berry
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