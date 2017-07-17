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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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selective focus photography of plant with water dews
Rain on Leaves
A map marker
Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Boston, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
green
rain
plant
leaves
leaf
brown
water drop
moody
flat
drop
branches
rain drop
wet
drops
thorn
boston
united states
flora
4K images
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