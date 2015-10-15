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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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selective focus photography of pink petaled flowers
Pink and white hydrangea
A map marker
Exbury Gardens, Exbury, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
garden
pink
floral
hydrangea
florist
flora
bloom
petal
blooming
flower crown
blooming flower
united kingdom
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