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Niklas Tidbury
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selective focus photography of pink flowers
pink-blossom-locarno
A map marker
Locarno, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
pink
switzerland
trees
grey
floral
blossom
blur
bokeh
magnolia
branch
flora
bloom
outside
petal
flowering tree
ticino
locarno
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