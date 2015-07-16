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selective focus photography of pink daisy flower
Droplets on a pink flower
A map marker
河津浜海岸, Kawazu, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
pink
reflection
blur
bokeh
botanical
pink flower
petal
drop
dew
closeup
raindrops
botany
dewdrop
japan
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