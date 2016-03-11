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Tara Urso
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selective focus photography of person standing on seashore
Autumn in the Summer
A map marker
Ocean City, Maryland, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
beach
summer
sand
hair
shirt
sunglasses
traveller
windy
backpacker
hipster
shades
strap
big hair
portrait
people
black
human
face
united states
4K images
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