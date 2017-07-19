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Robert Penaloza
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selective focus photography of person holding space gray iPhone 6
Getting Lost On a Walk
A map marker
Prescott, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
forest
phone
iphone
grey
lake
watch
compass
woods
arizona
lost
directions
north
west
south
east
coordinates
prescott
latitude
human
4K images
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