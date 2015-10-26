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Milada Vigerova
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selective focus photography of orange mushroom
Forest Fungi
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
white
orange
red
mushroom
blur
woods
bokeh
walk
ground
macro
magical
fungi
dots
toxic
dangerous
jewelry
gemstone
ornament
fungus
4K images
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