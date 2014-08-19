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Matthew Pilachowski
matthewpilachowski
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selective focus photography of onion
Garlic Bulbs
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
natural
kitchen
white
cooking
vegetables
brown
vegetable
meal
garlic
cook
bulb
produce
italian
herb
ingredient
flavour
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