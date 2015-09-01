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Valeria Farina
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selective focus photography of lizard
Colorful Wildlife
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
dark
green
rock
frog
sunlight
blur
bokeh
bright
lizard
reptile
gecko
green lizard
gekko
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