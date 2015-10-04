Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jon Grogan
jongrogan
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of green leafed plants
Conifer branchlets up close
A map marker
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
garden
grey
blur
bokeh
ground
pine
branch
outside
foliage
succulents
evergreen
spruce
fir
conifer
botanical gardens
united states
pittsburgh
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20