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Michael Fertig
michaelfertig
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selective focus photography of green leafed plant
Tiny mushroom on moss
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
life
grass
growth
leaves
leaf
alone
mushroom
blur
woods
moss
outdoors
solitude
woodland
sun rays
backlight
plant
fern
flora
Creative Commons images
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