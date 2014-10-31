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Joaquim Salat
joaquimsalat
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selective focus photography of green leafed plant
Dew-covered plant in macro
A map marker
Barcelona
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 31, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
green
outdoor
rain
plant
garden
grey
leaves
leaf
fog
blur
bokeh
outdoors
macro
mist
droplets
barcelona
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