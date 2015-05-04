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Jessie Bell
jessbowbess
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selective focus photography of green leaf with water dews
Droplets on leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
rain
trees
leaves
leaf
forrest
dew
drops
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