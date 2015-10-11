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Austin D
adelau1
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selective focus photography of green leaf
Little Leafy Plant
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-50
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
growth
leaves
leaf
blur
bokeh
moss
seedling
sprout
branch
small
foliage
sapling
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