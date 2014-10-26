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Denis Tunguz
denistunguz
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selective focus photography of green leaf
Rotting leaf
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 26, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
pattern
plant
leaves
plants
leaf
blur
zoom
bokeh
outdoors
close up
branch
leafs
closeup
backgroud
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