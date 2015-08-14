Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tomáš Lištiak
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of green iguana
Lizard on a branch
A map marker
Prague Zoo, Prague, Czech Republic
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
wildlife
wood
grey
skin
tropical
aquarium
zoo
chameleon
lizard
reptile
iguana
log
closeup
prague
czech republic
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20