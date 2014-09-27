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Shivaraman Aiyer
shivaramanaiyer
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selective focus photography of green grass
Pine cones and needles
A map marker
Shimla, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
green
desert
grass
grey
focus
cactus
zoom
macro
pine trees
pine
day
detail
sharp
pinecone
pine needles
needles
pine needle
cones
india
PNG images
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