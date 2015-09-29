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Wayne Robinson
wrrobinson
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selective focus photography of green frog
Amiable amphibian
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
wildlife
happy
stone
pet
frog
climbing
bright
sweet
climb
stuck
shiny
perseverance
hanging
amphibian
attached
fortitude
tree frog
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