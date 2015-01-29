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Caleb Fisher
calebjamesfisher
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selective focus photography of golden Labrador retriever
Golden retriever dog
A map marker
Lubbock, Texas, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
usa
bike
american flag
bicycle
golden retriever
pet
dog wallpaper
america
flag
golden
labrador
american
dog background
canine
stare
symetry
retriever
texas
HDR images
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