Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
frank mckenna
frankiefoto
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of girl standing near sea shore
Sunshine Sunday
A map marker
San Diego, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
summer
happy
child
yellow
dress
brown
childhood
happy woman
smiling
blonde
happy girl
bucket
girl smile
happy smile
caucasian
woman
people
human
female
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20