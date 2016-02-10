Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sambazon
sambazon
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of fruit desert on glass container
Healthy Meal Prep
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
health
fruit
glass
chocolate
dessert
breakfast
healthy
blur
bokeh
cup
blueberry
berries
yogurt
blackberry
berry
yoghurt
parfait
superfood
drink
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20