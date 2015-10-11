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Austin D
adelau1
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selective focus photography of fallen dry leaf
Autumn leaves in close-up
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-50
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
autumn
fall
trees
leaves
leaf
brown
dirt
forest path
forest road
tree trunk
forest floor
tiny
lush
leafe
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