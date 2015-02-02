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Leon Ephraïm
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selective focus photography of doughnuts display on brown wooden trays near person wearing black hoodie
Jelly Doughnuts
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
apple
bakery
breakfast
market
shop
store
grocery
baking
donut
sweet
fresh
donuts
pastries
jelly
doughnut
crate
drink
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