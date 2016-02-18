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Scott Webb
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selective focus photography of doll head
Vintage toy
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
face
cartoon
grey
cartoon wallpaper
plastic
toy
doll
character
head
antenna
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