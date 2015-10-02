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Matthew Henry
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selective focus photography of dog sitting on grass behind trees at daytime
Pug in a warm sweater
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
puppy
trees
grass
cute
sunshine
silhouette
sunlight
woods
hoodie
pug
outside
cut
sat
adorable
high park
magic hour
dog
land
plant
High resolution images
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