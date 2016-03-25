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Thomas Martinsen
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selective focus photography of clear glass wine glass
White wine glass with bokeh
A map marker
Torvehallerne, Copenhagen, Denmark
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
restaurant
party
white
grey
still life
wine
glass
bar
relax
drink
celebrate
alcohol
cocktails
wine glass
class
beverage
invitation
drinking
white wine
chablis
HDR images
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