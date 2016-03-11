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Maarten van den Heuvel
mvdheuvel
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selective focus photography of chess pieces
Chess
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
wood
grey
strategy
chess
game
planning
management
king
board game
queen
board
decor
chess piece
wood work
pieces
leather chair
pawn
piece
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