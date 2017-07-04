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Ayda Oz
aydaoz
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selective focus photography of cherry tomatoes
Vegetable
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
fruit
red
yellow
lemon
tomato
blur
vegetable
bokeh
pepper
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