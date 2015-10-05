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andrew welch
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selective focus photography of camping stove on lug with cooked egg on pan
Breakfast is served
A map marker
Roosevelt State Park, Morton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
trees
grey
leaves
cooking
bbq
woods
eggs
egg
outdoors
bark
stove
fried egg
wild life
camping stove
gas cooker
united states
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