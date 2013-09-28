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Ryan Jacques
ryanjacques
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selective focus photography of butterfly on purple petaled flower
Butterfly on violet flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
animal
spring
green
plant
butterfly
wallpapers
backgrounds
outdoors
wild flowers
violet
bloom
monarch
animal wallpapers
technicolor
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