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Alec Weir
xcvii
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selective focus photography of brown rock
Cliff rocks on the coastline
A map marker
Myponga Beach, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
black
blue
grey
leaves
focus
rock
stone
brown
rocks
coast
edge
jagged
australia
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