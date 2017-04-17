Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ezra Jeffrey-Comeau
emcomeau
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
selective focus photography of brown and black owl during daytime
The Owl Portrait
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
owl
animal
bird
beak
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20