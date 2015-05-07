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Mikhail Vasilyev
miklevasilyev
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selective focus photography of blue, red, and green bird
Blue, red and green parrot
A map marker
Praha Zoo, Praha, Czech
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Published on
May 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 650D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
green
color
wildlife
red
purple
eye
parrot
outdoors
feather
colour
colourful
branch
feathers
wing
praha
beak
macaw
czech
Non-copyrighted images
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