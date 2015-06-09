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Mihail Ribkin
mihail_ribkin
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selective focus photography of blue petaled flower under blue and white cloudy skies
Globe thistle
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
beautiful
purple
clean
macro
thorns
details
plant
sunlight
blossom
dandelion
flora
thistle
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