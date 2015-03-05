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Sandra Rodriguez
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selective focus photography of blue peacock
Wild Peacock
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
blue
bird
green
plant
garden
wildlife
colorful
peacock
outdoors
feather
mammal
wild
foliage
exotic
beak
animal
flora
conifer
jay
High resolution images
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