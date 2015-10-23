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Roksolana Zasiadko
cieloadentro
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selective focus photography of blue berries
Blueberries in macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
garden
fruit
farm
fruits
healthy
nutrition
outdoors
harvest
blueberry
berries
organic
growing
berry
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