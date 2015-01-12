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Alexander Dimitrov
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selective focus photography of black and white wolf with black dog leash
Necropolis husky dog
A map marker
Necropolis, Glasgow , Scotland
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 12, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
dark
grey
wolf
pet
husky
darkness
shepherd
german shepherd
royal
depth of field
canine
harness
husky wallpaper
dominant
working dog
heroic
assistance dog
scotland
HD Wallpapers
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