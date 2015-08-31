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Matt Quinn
matt_quinn
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selective focus photography of bee on purple petaled flower
Wasp on lavender
A map marker
Cambridge, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
purple
lavender
bee
blur
bokeh
macro
petal
stripe
canada
cambridge
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