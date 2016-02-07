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Alice Donovan Rouse
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selective focus photography of bare tree filled with snow
Winter Tree
A map marker
Charlestown, Boston, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
snow
trees
white
purple
ice
cold
seasons
branch
frozen
branches
twigs
twig
boston
united states
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