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selective focus photography of bald eagle
Bird of Prey
A map marker
Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
white
grey
eagle
brown
zoo
fence
bald eagle
head
american
cage
wing
raptor
stare
beak
aviary
captivity
united states
phoenix
Historical images
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